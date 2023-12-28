FREE PODCAST 12/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review the GCW Holiday Special, the Iron Claw movie, more (100 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland keep the Holiday Season alive with their festive review of GCW’s Holiday Special, a show which isn’t as wacky as one might expect when Santa Claus is facing Blake Christian for the World title. The show also features Mike Bailey vs. Broski Jimmy Lloyd, Masha Slamovitch vs. Manders, Mike Santana vs. Alec Price, and more, and they talk about improvements in GCW’s storytelling. Chris and Justin also review the “Iron Claw” movie – how they viewed it as wrestling fans and how they think non-wrestling fans would take it, what awards potential the movie may have, and how it matches up to the real story of the Von Erichs. For VIP Listeners, they offer three jolly reviews with some of their favorites – Mims vs. Dak Draper for the NWA TV Title, and from MLW’s Holiday rush, Salina de la Renta vs. Ichiban and Jacob Fatu vs. Alexander Hammerstone.

