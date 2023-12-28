VIP AUDIO 12/27 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Moxley vs. Swerve vs. White, Danielson vs. Kingston, Copeland-Christian brawl, Sammy Guevara returns, Don Callis Family, Statlander vs. Skye Blue, more (19 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Dec. 27 edition of AEW Dynamite featuring Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Jay White, Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston, Adam Copeland-Christian Cage brawl, Sammy Guevara returns, Don Callis Family, Kris Statlander vs. Skye Blue, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO