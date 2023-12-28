VIP AUDIO 12/27 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Moxley vs. Swerve vs. White, Danielson vs. Kingston, Copeland-Christian brawl, Sammy Guevara returns, Don Callis Family, Statlander vs. Skye Blue, more (19 min.)

News Ticker

December 28, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Dec. 27 edition of AEW Dynamite featuring Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Jay White, Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston, Adam Copeland-Christian  Cage brawl, Sammy Guevara returns, Don Callis Family, Kris Statlander vs. Skye Blue, and more.

