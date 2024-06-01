WWE MAIN EVENT RESULTS (5/29): Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Albay Fyre & Isla Dawn, Pete Dunne vs. Dijak

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

MAY 29, 2024

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Blake Howard, Brian “Road Dogg” James

(1) KAYDEN CARTER & KATANA CHANCE vs. ALBA FYRE & ISLA DAWN

Chance started against Dawn. Dawn yanked at Chance’s hair, then gave her a brief airplane spin. Chance escaped and tagged in Carter. They did some double teaming, then Carter covered Dawn for a two-count. Carter applied an arm bar, but Dawn got to her feet and fired Carter into the corner. Dawn rolled up Carter for two. Chance tagged back in and repeatedly kicked Dawn while Carter kept her in place by standing on her hair. Chance covered for two. Chance hit a low drop kick, then covered again for two. Chance kicked at a distracting Fyre at ringside, which gave Dawn the opportunity to wind up and kick Chance in the face. She covered Chance for two.

Fyre tagged in and landed kicks to Chance in the corner. Fyre angrily shouted at the ref and the fans. Chance rolled up Fyre for two, then scrambled to tag Carter, but Fyre intercepted. Chance nailed Fyre with an enzuigiri, allowing her to tag out. Carter unloaded a flurry of offense against Fyre, and then against Dawn once she tagged in. She kicked Dawn in the chin, then covered for two. Chance tagged in and, along with Carter, kicked Dawn in the head. Chance hit a double stomp from the middle rope, then covered Dawn. Fyre ran in to break up this pin, then Carter threw her through the ropes to the floor. Dawn kicked out of a roll-up cover by Chance. Fyre tagged back in and they double teamed to slam Chance to the mat – Fyre remained on top for the cover and three-count.

WINNERS: Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn by pinfall in 5:50

(Meyers’s Analysis: Decent tag action.)

(2) PETE DUNNE vs. DIJAK

The men locked up and Dijak applied an arm bar. Dunne reversed the hold, but Dijak got to the ropes to break it up. Dijak allowed a clean break, then chatted at the ref before clocking Dunne without warning with a big forearm strike. Dunne came back quickly and knocked Dijak down with a drop kick. He kicked Dijak in the face, then climbed to the top rope. He launched into a moonsault, again toppling Dijak. Dijak rolled out to the floor, and Dunne took him out with a slingshot cross body over the top rope. Dunne rolled Dijak back into the ring, then attacked Dijak’s fingers. Dunne again climbed to the top rope and jumped, but this time, Dijak kicked him out of mid-air with a big boot. We cut to break with Dunne coughing on the mat.

After the break, Dijak was still in control and had just covered Dunne for two. A “Let’s go Dijak / Let’s go Pete” battle chant could be heard in the arena. Dunne got to his feet and landed a series of chops before mounting the upright Dijak. Dijak reversed whatever Dunne was planning and tossed him to the mat. Dijak kicked at Dunne, who was still lingering on the mat. He planted measured strikes to Dunne who was attempting to fire up. Dunne hit an enzuigiri, then double-stomped Dijak’s elbow from the middle rope. Dunne hit a release German suplex, then covered Dijak for two.

Blake Howard: Pete Dunne looking to avoid becoming the next superstar ratioed by Dijak.

Road Dogg: I don’t know who Horatio is, but I’m excited to see what Pete Dunne does with this guy here, Dijak.

Dunne stomped Dijak’s fingers against the canvas, then applied an arm bar with additional joint manipulation. Dijak powered Dunne into the air and dropped him with a sitout choke slam. Dijak covered for two. Dijak screamed, “Feast your eyes” and hoisted Dunne onto his shoulders. Dunne scrambled loose, then snapped Dijak’s fingers apart. They exchanged kicks, then Dijak hit a bigger and better spinning front kick. Dunne reversed out of Dijak’s Feast Your Eyes finisher, then rolled him up for a surprise three-count and victory.

WINNER: Pete Dunne by pinfall in 6:30.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Really good action from a fresh matchup for Main Event. Dijak’s opening strike looked brutal, and that initial comeback from Dunne was fun. I still don’t care for the joint manipulation. Road Dogg used the physiological term “solar plexus” no fewer than three times, and he seemed excited to do so. I guess Gorilla Monsoon would be proud.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 8.4

Find Mike Meyers on Twitter: @themikeshow42