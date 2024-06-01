AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (5/31): Takeshita vs. Penta in TNT Title ladder match qualifier, Fenix vs. Isiah Kassidy, Toni Storm vs. Van, Satnum Singh vs. Peter Avalon

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT

MAY 31, 2024

RECORDED AT KIA FORUM IN LOS ANGELES, CALIF.

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Matt Menard

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

CHECK OUT THE NEW EPISODE OF “AEW CONVERSATION CLUB” with Joel Dehnel & Gregg Kanner

In this week’s episode…

Potential offer from WBD for renewal

Tony Khan “very open” to additional hour of TV

MJF return at Double or Nothing

Mercedes Mone return match

Adam Copeland fractured tibia

Bump in Dynamite rating

Analysis of AEW Dynamite

Emails and trivia

Search “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice to subscribe to the PWTorch Dailycast for free which includes a portfolio of weekly shows with different hosts and primary topics including AEW, WWE, and NXT.

– The opening of Rampage aired as Excalibur welcomed us to the show. He was joined by Tony Schiavone at the start of the show, with Matt Menard joining later.

(1) KONOSUKE TAKESHITA vs. PENTA EL ZERO MIEDO – Qualifier for the TNT Title Ladder Match at Forbidden Door

Penta and Takeshita were already in the ring as the show kicked off. Takeshita rocked Penta to the mat but was quickly taken down by Penta in a reversal of fortunes as the two ended in a stalemate. Takeshita asked for a handshake but quickly raked at Penta’s eyes. Takeshita followed up with a flying clothesline to regain the advantage. Takeshita hit a running kick in the corner but missed a second attempt as Penta hit a backstabber. Takeshita was on the apron as he and Penta battled back-and-forth until Penta rocked him with a kick to the face. Penta got caught with a superkick attempt which allowed Takeshita to hit a backdrop across the apron.

Takeshita rolled Penta into the ring and covered for a two count. Takeshita had Penta in the corner and bit the top of his face. That seemed to fire up Penta who traded chops with Takeshita. Penta hit a thrust kick but got caught with a second attempt. [c]

Takeshita had Penta on the top rope but Penta fought his way out and took Takeshita down with a headscissors. Penta followed up with a few sling blades before hitting a senton over the top rope. Both men were down on the floor before Penta got to his feet first. Takeshita was rolled into the ring as Penta missed a move off the top rope. Takeshita rolled Penta into a wheelbarrow German suplex. Penta came right back with a Made in Japan for a close two count.

Penta focused on Takeshita’s right arm but Takeshita struck him back with a huge clothesline for a two count. Penta hit a Canadian Destroyer on the apron, then rolled Takeshita into the ring for another close count. Penta got caught in a Blue Thunder Bomb for a close count as Takeshita measured Penta who was slow to get to his feet. Takeshita missed a pump kick and was sent into the ropes. Takeshita fired back with a huge forearm then a knee strike for the win.

WINNER: Konosuke Takeshita in 13:00

(Moynahan’s Take: This matchup on paper felt bigger than one that should appear on Rampage, and I think they could do better in the future. That said, a solid start to the TNT Championship Ladder Match Tournament with the right person going over. Without knowing who else is in this tournament, I am already calling Takeshita as the ultimate winner.)

– Highlights aired from last week’s Rampage showing Chris Jericho getting attacked by Hook. Jericho was shown backstage with Renee, who asked why he wasn’t on commentary tonight. Jericho was joined by Big Bill and Bryan Keith. Jericho said he wasn’t on commentary tonight due to Hook’s attack last week. He said he was too valuable to be exposed and attacked by someone like Hook, who he refused to mention by name. Jericho said he has decided to only appear on Dynamite and Collision before waving to the fans. [c]

– Undisputed Kingdom was backstage. Mike Bennett said that Double or Nothing sucked. Matt Taven agreed and called it a tragedy before Roderick Strong interrupted and said he was supposed to be the tenth man in the Casino Gauntlet match on Dynamite. He said he was pissed off and wanted to go to Collision to face Lio Rush who he’ll take all of his frustration out on.

(2) SATNAM SINGH (w/Sonjay Dutt) vs. PETER AVALON

Avalon looked frightened to face Singh. As the match started, Singh laid on the mat and dared Avalon to pin him. Avalon covered but was thrown off. Singh slammed Avalon across the mat multiple times before playing to the crowd. Singh waited for Avalon to rise to his feet before locking him in a bear hug for the quick win.

WINNER: Satnam Singh in 0:30

(Moynahan’s Take: YOUR RAMPAGE SQUASH OF THE WEEK.)

– The Cage of Agony was backstage. They talked about starting anew on this week’s Collision. They challenged three people to show up and face them. Cage then talked about the Dynamite Gauntlet match, then introduced Hechicero, who spoke in Spanish before speaking highly of the Cage of Agony members.

(3) TONI STORM (w/Mariah May & Luther) vs. VIVA VAN

Storm came out to a strong reaction. Both women locked up as Van quickly took Storm to the mat. Van focused on Storm’s arm, and locked in an arm bar as Storm was able to make it to the rope for the break. Storm pushed Van to the ropes before nailing her with an overhand chop. Storm followed up with multiple hip checks to Van’s face. Storm wrapped things up with a hip attack across the ropes which sent Van to the floor. [c]

Storm and Van traded chops in the center of the ring but Storm ended up getting the upper hand. Van hit Storm with a knee strike, then a spinning back kick for a two count. Van got caught and Storm hit a backstabber, then a fisherman’s suplex for two. Van hit an ax kick, then covered for two. Storm hit a German suplex, a hip attack before hitting Storm Zero for the win.

WINNER: Toni Storm in 9:30

(Moynahan’s Take: This went far too long for someone who no AEW fan has heard of against the Women’s World champion. What in the world!?)

– Harley Cameron and Saraya were backstage. They mockingly congratulated Toni Storm’s win before turning their attention to Mariah May. Saraya told May to be ready for their match on this week’s Dynamite.

(4) KYLE O’REILLY vs. JORDAN CRUZ

O’Reilly attacked Cruz right from the bell and quickly took him down with a knee strike to the stomach. O’Reilly kicked away at Cruz before focusing on his left arm. Cruz hit a rising knee strike which did nothing but fire up O’Reilly. O’Reilly locked in an arm bar for the quick tap out win.

WINNER: Kyle O’Reilly in 1:00

(Moynahan’s Take: YOUR SECOND RAMPAGE SQUASH OF THE WEEK!?)

– Johnny TV and Taya Valkyrie were backstage. They said they were here in AEW to challenge themselves. TV said there was one man he has yet to face, then issued a challenge to Claudio Castagnoli on tomorrow’s collision. [c]

(5) REY FENIX (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. ISIAH KASSIDY

Kassidy focused on Fenix’s arm in the early going. The two went back and forth as Fenix nailed Kassidy with a series of chops before Kassidy hit a poison rana. Fenix quickly returned the favor with a German suplex. [c]

Kassidy and Fenix fought in the crowd during the commercial break. Both men were back inside the ring as Kassidy had the upper hand. Fenix, however, threw some chops to rock Kassidy as the two continued to battle back-and-forth. Both men fought to the middle ropes as Fenix took Kassidy down with a hurricanrana as Kassidy’s foot got caught in the ropes. Fenix hit a gut buster for two.

Kassidy nailed Fenix with an enziguri, then whipped him into the corner. Kassidy followed up with a cutter across the top rope which drove Fenix to the floor. Kassidy followed up with a tope over the top onto Fenix. Both men were back inside the ring as Kassidy hit a spike DDT for two. Kassidy hit a Destroyer but Fenix kicked out of the follow up pin attempt. Kassidy missed a move off the ropes which allowed Fenix to walk the ropes and kick Kassidy across the face. Fenix hit a frog splash for a very close count. Fenix hit a double underhook slam for the win.

WINNER: Rey Fenix in 11:00

(Moynahan’s Take: An exciting main event with no real stakes or storyline at play. These two did their jobs in front of a crowd that had seen a lot of wrestling on Wednesday night.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Unless you’re a tournament completionist and need to see the opener between Takeshita and Penta, this is a totally missable episode of Rampage. Doesn’t AEW want to try and capture some sense of audience as the lead into the NHL playoffs? Very odd. Until next week, stay safe everyone!

CHECK OUT THIS WEEK’S DYNAMITE POST-SHOW ON YOUTUBE

On the episode featuring the fallout from AEW Double or Nothing, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Eric Krol to review Raw LIVE. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Dynamite during the show.

Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.