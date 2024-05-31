FREE PODCAST 5/30 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Fann talk in-person at AEW Double or Nothing and Starrcast, SD talk with live callers, mailbag (127 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (5-29-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Rich Fann. They talked to on-site correspondents from Tulsa, Okla. and answered mailbag questions about Roman Reigns, Shane McMahon, Kevin Owens, Kofi Kingston, Charlotte, Lacey, 24/7 Title, Supercard hype, and more. Then they discuss Rich’s weekend in Las Vegas with thoughts on the in-person experience at Starrcast II and AEW Double or Nothing.

