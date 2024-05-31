News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/31 – WKH – The News: DOJ investigation into McMahon further confirmed by government request to pause lawsuit, TK makes flawed case for more hours of AEW TV, more (20 min.)

May 31, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller looks at some of the latest headlines including the following:

  • A DOJ investigation into Vince McMahon further confirmed by government request for Janel Clark to pause her lawsuit against him.
  • Tony Khan makes flawed case for adding more to AEW’s five hours of weekly programming
  • AEW Dynamite ratings and viewership up this week.
  • WWE Raw viewership includes big first-to-third hour drop-off

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024