VIP AUDIO 5/31 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (5-26-2006) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: The destruction of Rey on WWE TV, Sci-Fi fans reaction to ECW on their network, Foley-Heyman, UFC-WWE comparisons (102 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the May 26, 2006 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show. Topics include:

How the destruction of Rey Mysterio has already come back to bite Vince McMahon

How injuries and the WWE lifestyle continues to take a cumulative toll on the roster

JBL’s diss of Tim Duncan

The connection between how UFC and WWE promoter their product

How UFC fans and promoters hate those comparisons

The reaction among science fiction buffs to WWE’s ECW invading their channel

In-depth analysis of Raw’s key segments including what didn’t work with the Mick Foley-Paul Heyman angle and the Triple H-Shawn Michaels-Vince McMahon saga

A rundown of other Raw angles

And more

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

