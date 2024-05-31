FREE PODCAST 5/30 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Martin discuss Becky’s future, Ospreay earning AEW Title match, AEW’s TV rights situation, review of latest TV shows, more (126 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Todd Martin from the weekly PWTorch VIP Podcast “The Fix.” They discuss these topics:

Becky Lynch’s last match in WWE in a while, it appears, and what her future could be in either WWE or AEW

Thoughts on the latest in AEW’s TV negotiations

A look at the rebound in Dynamite ratings this week

A look at the pre-PLE episode of WWE Smackdown

A review of this week’s Raw including Gunther’s encouraging first segment as King, the Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch main event, the latest with Chad Gable and Otis, and more.

Reviews of AEW’s pre-PPV episodes of Rampage and Collision

Analysis of last night’s AEW Dynamite including how the MJF return wasn’t a focus, the TNT Title angle with The Elite, the Casino Gauntlet battle Royale with the surprise win by Will Ospreay, and what the timing of AEW events this summers indicates about Ospreay’s AEW World Title prospects at Forbidden Door.

UFC 302 preview

They also react during the show to the Donald Trump guilty verdict that broke like during the taping of the episode.

