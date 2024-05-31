VIP AUDIO 5/30 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Best and worst liars in pro wrestling, should AEW go all-in with Ospreay, Ripley, Sexyy Red, AEW departures, babyface turns in movies, more (87 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

More on the designation of “gatekeepers” in pro wrestling

Todd’s rankings of the top areas where AEW dropped the ball over the last three years

Is it feasible and advisable for AEW to split their TV shows to different suitors in the TV industry as WWE did?

Should AEW go all-in with Will Ospreay as the centerpiece babyface World Champion?

How often should top wrestlers beat lower tier wrestlers, and is a comparison to an NHL team be a good guide for how to do it?

History of cage door slams being used in cage matches

Will Rhea Ripley’s 380 day Women’s Title reign really go down as historic?

Is Saturday Dustin Porter’s last chance at a UFC Title?

Does seeing Sexyy Red on NXT this week make Todd feel old by watching pro wrestling and did Booker T’s comments about her during the show make Todd feel weirded out a little bit?

Does it affect AEW that Mark Henry, Arn Anderson, and Jake Hagger are departing?

Have there been good “face turns” in movies and TV shows that were as effective as Sami Zayn’s?

May vs. Might in grammar

Best and Worst liars in pro wrestling

Why is Paul Levesque booking match finishers in such a cowardly way?

Why haven’t British wrestlers won more World Titles in the U.S. over the decades?

