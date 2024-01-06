20 YRS AGO – WWE Live Event Results (1/5/2004): Big Show vs. Cena for U.S. Title, plus Tiny Teddie Contest, Hardcore Holly, Ernest Miller, Heyman, Rey Mysterio, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Smackdown house show report

January 5, 2004

Nashville, Tenn. at the Municipal Auditorium

Report by Drew McNally & Jasmin Link of Cadiz, Ky., PWTorch.com readers

The show opened with the ring announcer explaining the rules and throwing t-shirts into the crowd followed by the national anthem. The crowd seemed very small and there were very few people other than those on the floor.

(1) Scotty 2 Hotty defeated Nunzio after the W.O.R.M.

Paul Heyman came to the ring and announced The Big Show vs. John Cena as the main event. Cena comes out and raps, making fun of Heyman. Heyman then dared Cena to hit him as A-Train ran into the ring and attacked Cena. Cena then performs the F-U on A-Train. The Big Show ran into the ring wearing his infamous suede suit and knocked out John Cena with the U.S. title. Cena then wakes up and hypes the match for later.

(2) Ernest “The Cat” Miller defeated Jamie Noble with a roll-up. Lamont came to the ring first and acknowledged the fact that he had a cold as he stumbled over his words. Jamie Noble was without Nidia. Miller pinned Noble with a hand-full of jeans.

(3) The Worlds Greatest Tag Team defeated Spanky & Paul London.

(4) Bradshaw defeated Matt Morgan. Rhyno ran-in and attempted to gore Bradshaw but Bradshaw moved allowing Morgan to take the gore instead. Bradshaw then hit the “clothesline from Hell” to win the match.

(5) Cruiserweight Championship Triple Threat Match.: Rey Mysterio defeated Tajiri and Billy Kidman. Kidman helped Mysterio set up Tajiri for a 619, but then double crossed Mysterio and clotheslined him. Mysterio eventually gave them both a double 619. Rey pinned Tajiri with a huracanrana (not a West-coast Pop).

(6) Hardcore Holly & Chris Benoit defeated Chuck Palumbo & Johnny Stamboli. Benoit forced Palumbo to tap using the Crossface.

(7) WWE Tag Team Championship Elimination Match: The Basham Bros. (w/Shaniqua) defeated both Los Guerreros and Akio & Sakoda. Chavo came out first and asked Eddie for forgiveness. They shook hands and Eddie stated that “blood is thicker than water” signifying their union. Eddie pinned Akio after a frog-splash, eliminating Akio & Sakoda. After an argument, Chavo left Eddie alone in the ring to face the Bashams. Danny Basham pinned Eddie to get the win.

Tiny Teddie Contest: Dawn Marie won the “tiny-teddie contest” against Sable & Nidia. Nidia was accompanied by Jamie Noble who took the opportunity to flirt with Sable when Nidia wasn’t looking. Well, you know what I mean. Sable declared that Nashville wasn’t good enough to see her without her coat on and refused to disrobe. Afterwards, Sable pushed down Nidia. Dawn Marie defended Nidia by knocking down Sable and tearing off her coat.

(8) The Big Show defeated John Cena and retained the U.S. Title. Big Show came out wearing one of the new John Cena baseball caps. In the end, Brock Lesnar came out and hit Cena with a steel chair allowing Show to score the pinfall. After the match, Cena got revenge by giving Show the F-U onto the chair.

