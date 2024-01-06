VIP AUDIO 1/6 – NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18/New Year Dash PPV Audio Roundtable – Radican & Fann & Lansdell: Wrestle Kingdom 18 review, a look at New Year Dash and news coming out of it, NJPW announces APFW, WWE relationship with AJPW, more (82 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann and PWTorch contributor Chris Lansdell for the NJPW Wrestling Kingdom 18/New Year Dash PPV roundtable. The show begins with an in-depth look at the Wrestle Kingdom 18 PPV. Radican, Fann, and Lansdell then go over all the big news coming out of New Year Dash including the debut of a former WWE wrestler and several programs being set up for early 2024. They also look at the Jan. 13 Battle in the Valley PPV card featuring Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay in the main event. The show closes with a look at the APFW announcement from NJPW and WWE working with AJPW.

