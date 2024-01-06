FREE PODCAST 1/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: Nick & Tom talk Rock’s return, WrestleMania implications, Rumble prediction, Four-Way at Rumble + Armando Estrada Interview (172 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: First, an all-new episode of “Nick and Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure” where Nick Barbati and is joined by guest cohost Sean Plichta filling in for Tom Colohue. They discuss the return of The Rock and the implications it has for WrestleMania, the Fatal Four-Way for Roman Reigns’s Undisputed Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble, Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens on the horizon, and Royal Rumble Predictions.

Then we jump back ten years (1-1-2014) to an episode of the PWTorch Livecast featuring Pat McNeill’s interview with former WWE manager/wrestler Armando Estrada. Estrada talks about his WWE run, working with WWE Creative Team members, insight on 2014 in pro wrestling, and much more. Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, McNeill and PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell break down the latest news and events to begin 2014.

