VIP AUDIO 1/6 – WKH – AEW Collision review: FTR vs. House of Black, Kingston vs. Trent for Continental Crown, Copeland’s open challenge answered by Garrison, Skye vs. Kiera, Sting & Darby with Flair (18 min.)

January 6, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Jan. 6 edition of AEW Collision featuring FTR vs. House of Black, Eddie Kingston vs. Trent Beretta for the Continental Crown, Adam Copeland’s open challenge answered by Griff Garrison, Skye Blue vs. Kiera Hogan, Sting & Darby with Ric Flair, and more.

