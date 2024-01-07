FREE PODCAST 1/6 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Collision w/Maitland & McClelland: Kingston vs. Beretta, FTR vs. House of Black, Hook challenges Samoa Joe, listener calls, more (108 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch’s Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland fill in for Wade Keller to discuss everything from the January 6 episode of AEW Collision including Eddie Kingston vs. Trent Beretta, FTR vs. House of Black, is Hook worthy of a World Title shot, did AEW kill the Continental Classic Title out of the gate, Adam Copeland’s open challenge and if it’s effective, poor usage of ROH wrestlers on AEW, Claudio Castagnoli challenging Adam Page, and much more.

