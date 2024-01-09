FREE PODCAST 1/8 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Rush (AD-FREE): CM Punk and Drew McIntyre spar verbally, Cody vs. Nakamura, Seth-Jinder set-up, Ripley confronts Nia, more (119 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jeff Rush from PWTorch to review WWE Monday Night Raw. They begin with their thoughts on the Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura main event. They move on to cover every other segment and match on Raw including emails from listeners throughout. Topics include the Nia Jax-Becky Lynch follow-up, R-Truth’s comedy, lots of scenarios for The Rock this year and the pros and cons of bumping Reigns vs. Cody from WrestleMania, the Seth Rollins-Jinder Mahal set-up, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO