News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 1/8 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Cody vs. Nakamura, Punk-Drew exchange, Seth-Jinder exchange, Jax-Ripley exchange, Women’s Tag Title match, R-Truth agitates Judgment Day (28 min.)

January 9, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews Raw start to finish including Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, a C.M. Punk-Drew McIntyre exchange, a Seth Rollins-Jinder Mahal exchange, a Nia Jax-Rhea Ripley exchange, Women’s Tag Title match, R-Truth agitates Judgment Day, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2022