FREE PODCAST 1/9 – WKPWP Interview Classic: Jake “The Snake” Roberts details his visit to Raw that week and memories plus bonus Joel Gertner interview talking ECW (126 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (1-10-2014), Wade Keller was joined by Jake “The Snake” Roberts who gave his thoughts on his return to WWE the previous Monday on Raw, which top wrestler he thinks he could help, a Royal Rumble update, latest on his sobriety, his relationship with Vince McMahon, old WWF, Mid-South, and Stampede memories, and much more including live phone calls and email questions.

Then in a bonus interview conducted by Pat McNeill, Joel Gertner from ECW talks about that weekend’s Extreme Rising return, ECW stories, and more from the mailbag.

