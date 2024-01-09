VIP AUDIO 1/9 – The Fix Flashback (1-4-2017): New Japan WrestleKingdom review including rise of Omega and Naito, Heyman on WWE’s Bring it to the Table, return of World of Sports, Raw and SD analysis (78 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the Jan. 4, 2017 episode covering these topics:
- NJPW WrestleKingdom including the rise of Omega and Naito.
- Thoughts on Bring it to the Table and whether it hurts Paul Heyman’s brand to play along.
- Thoughts on the return World of Sports Wrestling.
- A detailed review of Smackdown including dissecting the John Cena-A.J. Styles promo.
- Raw analysis.
