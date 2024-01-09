VIP AUDIO 1/9 – PWT Impact Pod: Lilly & Laslo discuss Impact Wrestling year-end awards, preview TNA Hard to Kill PPV, plus news, more (53 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo return to discuss the Impact Wrestling year-end awards, followed by a preview of the long-awaited TNA re-brand PPV, Hard to Kill. They also talk about TNA news items, including new signings, new belts, and Impact mainstay Deonna Purrazzo signing with AEW.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.