VIP AUDIO 1/28 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Learning the Ropes, Johnson as TKO executive chair, WWE Network on Netflix, more (63 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Josh Mustacchio and Rich Fann break down the last six in both Royal Rumble matches, with Josh’s son Legion also giving his thoughts, and then they answer listener emails on the following:

Local reaction to the Grayson Waller morning show appearance

Learning the Ropes sitcom thoughts (LINK)

WWE chances of getting Kazuchika Okada

WWE/NXT Japan and Europe heads

Dwayne Johnson as Executive Chair of TKO possibility

WWE Network on Netflix?

Sasha Banks potential in WWE

Bruce Pritchard and future in WWE post-Ronda tweet

Favorite Wrestling Couples

