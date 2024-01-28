VIP AUDIO 1/28 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Learning the Ropes, Johnson as TKO executive chair, WWE Network on Netflix, more (63 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Josh Mustacchio and Rich Fann break down the last six in both Royal Rumble matches, with Josh’s son Legion also giving his thoughts, and then they answer listener emails on the following:
- Local reaction to the Grayson Waller morning show appearance
- Learning the Ropes sitcom thoughts (LINK)
- WWE chances of getting Kazuchika Okada
- WWE/NXT Japan and Europe heads
- Dwayne Johnson as Executive Chair of TKO possibility
- WWE Network on Netflix?
- Sasha Banks potential in WWE
- Bruce Pritchard and future in WWE post-Ronda tweet
- Favorite Wrestling Couples
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.