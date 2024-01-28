VIP AUDIO 1/28 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (1-24-2006) – The Real Deal: 2006 Royal Rumble pick, Sting’s angle on Impact, Mick Foley, WWE’s interest in an ROH wrestler, best high flyer votes, more (37 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Jan. 24, 2006 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring these topics:

The Hot Five Stories including the health of Samoa Joe, WWE’s future on network television, the Sting angle on this week’s episode of Impact and Pat’s pick to win Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble.

Also, all the day’s wrestling news, including Mick Foley’s next match, the latest WWE developmental signings, and which Ring of Honor wrestler WWE is reportedly interested in.

Plus the Indy Lineup of the Week as Steve Corino teams with Sandman, VIPers vote on the best high flyer in the business, Listener Mail on Jim Neidhart and pizza, and a heavy metal edition of McNeill Sings The Hits.

