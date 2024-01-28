FREE PODCAST 1/28 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (1-29-2019) Dean Ambrose turns down WWE offer, Rumble fallout including Seth-Brock, Rousey-Becky, on-site reports, live callers, mailbag (148 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Five years ago this week (1-29-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by cohost Rich Fann from the PWTorch Dailycast. They talk with live callers about Monday Night Raw’s episode following the Royal Rumble including Seth Rollins-Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey-Becky Lynch, and everything else from a newsworthy episode. They welcome two on-site correspondents for details on what happened off TV and to break down crowd responses in Phoenix. Finally, they answer Mailbag questions.
