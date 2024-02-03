News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/3 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Rock-Reigns-Cody WrestleMania controversy, latest on McMahon scandal, Laurinaitis, media coverage plus Tony Khan’s announcement, state of AEW (88 min.)

February 3, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich cover these topics:

  • Rock-Roman Reigns-Cody Rhodes WrestleMania controversy and fallout so far.
  • The latest on the Vince McMahon scandal, John Laurinaitis’s statements, and mainstream nationa media coverage
  • Tony Khan’s big announcement and some thoughts on the state of AEW’s roster, attendance, Bryan Danielson’s bucket list getting in the way of him helping AEW when they need him, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024