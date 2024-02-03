FREE PODCAST 2/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure: Nick & Tom react to Rock taking Cody’s place against Reigns + 10 Yrs Ago Mitchell & Bryant talk 2014 Rumble, CM Punk drama, more (195 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: First, an all-new episode of “Nick & Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure” where Nick Barbati and Tom Colohue discuss the Royal Rumble, the Cody Rhodes-Roman Reigns-Rock dynamic, and more.

Then we jump back ten years (1-27 & 2-3-2014) to an episode of the PWTorch Livecast featuring PWTorch’s Bruce Mitchell and Travis Bryant discussing the Royal Rumble 2014, the C.M. Punk drama in WWE, MVP as the “new investor” in TNA, the Daniel Bryan and Batista dynamic, and more with live callers.

