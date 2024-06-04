VIP AUDIO 6/4 – The Fix Flashback (5-24-2017): How to turn Reigns full-on heel, Rock, Balor-Heyman psychoanalysis, Mahal’s presentation, Nakamura’s push (124 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In this week's episode of The Fix Flashback with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discussed these topics:

NXT Takeover Chicago in-depth

Evaluating Jinder Mahal’s elevation and presentation

What’s going right and not right with Shinsuke Nakamura so far

A RANT by Todd about what frustrates him about the WWE main roster TV shows right now

Psychoanalysis of what was behind the Finn Balor-Paul Heyman segment.

A review of the UK Special

MAILBAG TOPICS…

Why The Rock wasn’t at WrestleMania

Finn Balor’s reintroduction

Could C.M. Punk vs. Pete Dunne take place

ROH’s lack of progressive aggressive digital strategy

Has Vince McMahon really created any stars

How do you turn Roman Reigns full-on heel

Why is Naomi getting pushed

Aleister Black’s next landing place in WWE system

Joanna Champion’s marketing upside, and more.

MMA TOPICS…

Then they review Bellator the previous weekend and preview UFC that weekend.

