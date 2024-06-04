VIP AUDIO 6/4 – The Fix Flashback (5-24-2017): How to turn Reigns full-on heel, Rock, Balor-Heyman psychoanalysis, Mahal’s presentation, Nakamura’s push (124 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix Flashback with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discussed these topics:
- NXT Takeover Chicago in-depth
- Evaluating Jinder Mahal’s elevation and presentation
- What’s going right and not right with Shinsuke Nakamura so far
- A RANT by Todd about what frustrates him about the WWE main roster TV shows right now
- Psychoanalysis of what was behind the Finn Balor-Paul Heyman segment.
- A review of the UK Special
MAILBAG TOPICS…
- Why The Rock wasn’t at WrestleMania
- Finn Balor’s reintroduction
- Could C.M. Punk vs. Pete Dunne take place
- ROH’s lack of progressive aggressive digital strategy
- Has Vince McMahon really created any stars
- How do you turn Roman Reigns full-on heel
- Why is Naomi getting pushed
- Aleister Black’s next landing place in WWE system
- Joanna Champion’s marketing upside, and more.
MMA TOPICS…
- Then they review Bellator the previous weekend and preview UFC that weekend.
