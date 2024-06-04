News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 6/4 – The Fix Flashback (5-24-2017): How to turn Reigns full-on heel, Rock, Balor-Heyman psychoanalysis, Mahal’s presentation, Nakamura’s push (124 min.)

June 4, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix Flashback with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discussed these topics:

  • NXT Takeover Chicago in-depth
  • Evaluating Jinder Mahal’s elevation and presentation
  • What’s going right and not right with Shinsuke Nakamura so far
  • A RANT by Todd about what frustrates him about the WWE main roster TV shows right now
  • Psychoanalysis of what was behind the Finn Balor-Paul Heyman segment.
  • A review of the UK Special

MAILBAG TOPICS…

  • Why The Rock wasn’t at WrestleMania
  • Finn Balor’s reintroduction
  • Could C.M. Punk vs. Pete Dunne take place
  • ROH’s lack of progressive aggressive digital strategy
  • Has Vince McMahon really created any stars
  • How do you turn Roman Reigns full-on heel
  • Why is Naomi getting pushed
  • Aleister Black’s next landing place in WWE system
  • Joanna Champion’s marketing upside, and more.

MMA TOPICS…

  • Then they review Bellator the previous weekend and preview UFC that weekend.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024