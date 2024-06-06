News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 6/5 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: MJF comes out firing, Swerve defends against Strong, Danielson’s new mission, Jericho gives unsolicited advice, Saraya vs. May (31 min.)

June 6, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the June 5 edition of AEW Dynamite featuring MJF coming out firing, Swerve Strickland defending against Roderick Strong, Bryan Danielson’s new mission, Chris Jericho gives unsolicited advice, Saraya vs. Mariah May, and more.

