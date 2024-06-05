FREE PODCAST 6/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Wrestling Open’s Krule Intentions featuring Krule vs. Dones, Max Castor vs. King, more (66 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review Wrestling Open’s Krule Intentions, a very fun and well-executed wrestling program, featuring a main event of Krule vs. Pedro Dones for the IWTV World Title, Max Caster facing Kylon King, an awesome match between Fancy Ryan Clancy and Richard Holliday that makes great use of the No Rope Breaks stip, and much more. For VIP listeners, they check out MLW’s Battle Riot VI with Satoshi Koima vs. Tom Lawlor for the World title and Alex Kane facing A.J. Francis in a ritual combat match.

