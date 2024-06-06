FREE PODCAST 6/5 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Keuster: MJF’s return promo, Danielson’s mission, Mercedes’ best promo yet, Forbidden Door and All In (172 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Dan Kuester to discuss AEW Dynamite including MJF’s return promo, Bryan Danielson’s mission, Mercedes Moné’s best promo yet, Forbidden Door and All In possibilities, Chris Jericho’s Learning Tree character, the return of Wheeler Yuta, Daniel Garcia’s vignette, and much more.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO