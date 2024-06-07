WWE strikes first-ever deal with NHL related to this year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE announced this week that it will be creating a WWE Stanley Cup Championship Legacy Title belt for the first time this year for the winner of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. It’s the first-ever licensing deal of any kind between WWE and the NHL. WWE has been issuing belts related to NFL teams for a while.

AEW got in on the game by handing out AEW belts to the NBA on TNT crew during the NBA playoffs this year.

WWE’s press release notes that the belts will be made available for purchase after the playoffs end.

At the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Final, the commemorative product will be available for purchase at NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca and WWEShop.com, as well as Fanatics.com. Featuring custom side plates emblazoned with the logo and official markings of the winning team, the WWE legacy title belt prominently showcases the Stanley Cup, the oldest and one of the most coveted trophies to be awarded in sports. Game 1 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final is scheduled for Saturday, June 8. Every game of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final will start at 8 p.m. ET and will be available on ABC and ESPN+ in the U.S. and on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports in Canada.

