WWE MAIN EVENT RESULTS (6/12): Akira Tozawa vs. Bronson Reed, Creed Brothers vs. New Catch Republic

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

JUNE 12, 2024

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Blake Howard, Brian “Road Dogg” James

(1) AKIRA TOZAWA vs. BRONSON REED

Tozawa pounced as soon as the match started. He whipped Reed into the ropes with a hurricanrana, but Reed soon plowed Tozawa into a corner before tossing him to the canvas. Reed dusted his hands off and the crowd booed. He head butted Tozawa, knocking him to the mat again. Road Dogg claimed that they do a lot of head butting in Australia. Reed hoisted Tozawa into a vertical suplex position. Tozawa landed some downward knee strikes, but Reed persisted and followed through with the landing. Reed applied a chinlock.

Tozawa got to his feet while in the chinlock, so Reed blasted him with a clubbing forearm to the back. Reed fired Tozawa off the ropes and shoulder blocked him on the rebound. Tozawa reversed out of a suplex to briefly apply a choke hold, but Reed reversed into a corner to knock Tozawa off his back. Reed charged at said corner, but Tozawa dodged. Tozawa ducked a clothesline, then took Reed down with a DDT where Reed appeared to do 90% of the work. Tozawa covered for a one-count.

Tozawa landed a couple kicks, dropping Reed to one knee. Tozawa tore his tee-shirt off, and Blake urged viewers to “feel the power of Tozawa-mania.” Tozawa ran the ropes and Reed popped Tozawa onto his shoulders before driving him into the mat. Reed climbed to the top rope and crushed Tozawa with the Tsunami, then remained on top for the three-count.

WINNER: Bronson Reed by pinfall in 4:50.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Exactly the outcome you’d expect – not quite a squash, but a decisive win for Reed.)

(2) CREED BROTHERS (Brutus & Julius) vs. NEW CATCH REPUBLIC (Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate)

Brutus started against Dunne. They locked up and seemed evenly matched, but Dunne was first to maneuver into an arm bar. Brutus reversed, then Dunne counter-reversed. Dunne hit a low drop kick, knocking Brutus to the mat. Dunne proceeded with the small-joint manipulation, then stomped Brutus’s exposed elbow. Dunne stomped Brutus’s hand, then tagged in Bate who hit a somersault senton, then covered Brutus for a one-count. Bate tossed Brutus with a hurricanrana, then delivered European uppercuts. Brutus responded with a big clothesline that whipped Bate to the mat. Brutus lifted Bate into a suspended vertical suplex, and walked to his own corner with Bate still suspended upside down. Julius tagged himself in, and in a needlessly-coordinated effort, Brutus passed the inverted Bate from his shoulder onto Julius’s, who then proceeded to finish the suplex. Julius kipped up and tagged Brutus back in.

The Creeds attempted a double team against Bate, but Bate escaped and made a hot tag to Dunne. Dunne knocked both Creeds out of the ring, then Bate and Dunne hit a simultaneous dive through the ropes and moonsault off the apron, respectively. We cut to break with the Creeds sprawled across the floor.

The Creeds took control during the break – Julius slammed his partner onto Dunne, then Brutus covered Dunne for two. Julius tagged in and covered Dunne for two. Julius dead lifted Dunne and applied a bear hug. Bate bounced enthusiastically on the ring apron while Dunne fought his way out of the hold. Julius took Dunne down with a short clothesline, then went back to the bear hug. Dunne came back with a German suplex, and both men lingered on the mat. They made simultaneous tags, but Bate got the upper hand over Brutus. Bate hit Brutus with a knee strike, then a flying forearm. Bate hit a flying shoulder tackle, springing off the top rope. He covered Brutus, but Julius dove in to break up the pin. This prompted Dunne to enter the ring to deal with Julius – he blocked a Julius strike, then snapped Julius’s fingers. Bate took out Brutus with a running clothesline, then covered for two.

Bate hoisted Brutus onto his shoulders and engaged in a clockwise airplane spin, then dumped Brutus to the mat. Dunne tagged in and NCR hit a double stomp on Brutus’s hands. NCR set up for a double-team maneuver, but Julius yanked down the top rope, disrupting Bate’s rebound. Julius tagged in, then positioned Dunne atop his shoulders in a seated position. Brutus climbed the corner and launched into the Brutus Ball, knocking Dunne to the mat. Julius covered Dunne for the three-count.

WINNERS: Creed Brothers by pinfall in 8:30.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Very good tag action with some high flying and impressive feats of strength.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 8.0

Find Mike Meyers on Twitter/X: @themikeshow42