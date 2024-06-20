VIP AUDIO 6/19 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Swerve-Ospreay exchange, MJF vs. Rush, a tease of MJF-Ospreay, Owen Tournament, Bucks vs. Acclaimed, more (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the June 19 edition of AEW Dynamite featuring a Swerve Strickland-Will Ospreay face-to-face segment, a tease of an MJF-Ospreay match and thoughts on where that could all be heading, thoughts on the Owen Hart Tournament brackets and results of two matches, The Young Bucks vs. The Acclaimed, the Bitch-o-Meter reset FOUR TIMES, MJF’s first match back against Rush, Don Callis consoles Rush afterward, and much more.

