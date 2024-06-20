FREE PODCAST 6/19 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Dehnel: MJF-Ospreay moment, Swerve-Ospreay exchange, Owen Tournament, more with video callers (186 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Joel Dehnel from PWTorch to discuss AEW Dynamite including the latest Will Ospreay-Swerve Strickland build, the MJF moment with Ospreay and what it could mean, the Owen Hart Tournament results so far and brackets, and much more with live video callers, an on-site correspondent, chat room interaction, and mailbag.
