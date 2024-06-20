FREE PODCAST 6/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review GCW’s Hit ‘Em Up including Warner vs. Janella, DeReiss vs. Van, more (86 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland take a shot at Game Changer Wrestling with GCW’s Hit ‘Em Up 24, a very enjoyable show featuring a bloody main event between Mance Warner and Joey Janella for the GCW title with a finish that opens the door for lots of future directions for the belt, Viva Van and Man Like DeReiss take advantage of their viral fame in a silly match, Jack Cartwheel battles the debuting Sydney Akeem in the most acrobatic match you can imagine, and more. For VIP listeners, it’s to Chicago and Dreamwave Wrestling for a pair of tag matches with show favorites – The Hype face Violence is Forever for the tag titles and Mane Event square off against Bang and Matthews.
