AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (6/19): Keller’s report on MJF vs. Rush, Claudio vs. Pac and Statlander vs. Rose in Owen Tournament matches, Bucks vs. Acclaimed, more

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

JUNE 12, 2024

FAIRFAX, VA. AT EAGLEBANK ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier today that 3,445 tickets had been distributed so far; arena is set up for 3,927.

[HOUR ONE]

(1) MJF vs. RUSH

They opened right with the MJF ring entrance as Excalibur introduced the show. The bell rang 3 minutes into the hour with them meeting mid-ring and exchanging wild swings. MJF ducked a running Rush and then he did a strut. When he turned around, Rush slapped him in the chest. MJF returned fire. Rush let him wind up and play to the crowd before hitting another chop, but then MJF shifted into an eye poke. Rush head-butted MJF. They cut to a full screen replay and missed the next move by Rush. Rush then played to the crowd for an extended stretch rather than try to seize his advantage and win the match. He went back on the attack and gave the fans a middle finger gesture. MJF showed some life, but Rush knocked back to the mat and stomped on him. Then he settled into a chinlock.

At 6:00 MJF swent on a flurry with a kick to the head and then a DDT for a two count. When MJF made a cover after a piledriver, Rush blocked the ref’s third hand slap. When MJF charged, Rush overhead tossed him into the corner. Fans chanted “MJF!” with a counter-chant of “Rush!” that wasn’t as loud. MJF leaped off the middle rope, but slipped, and Rush punched him out of mid-air. The slip looked accidental. Rush gave MJF a leaping piledriver for a near fall.

Rush threw MJF into the ringside barricade four times in rapid-fire succession, then kneed him over and over. He wrapped MJF in a cable and then reset the ref’s count by rolling into the ring. When he charged at MJF at ringside, MJF stood and sent him into the barricade with a drop toe hold. MJF set up a suplex on the ring apron, but Rush blocked it and then overhead tossed MJF off the ring apron to the floor. Taz said MJF would feel that in 20 years.

Back in the ring, MJF made a comeback at 13:00 and rammed MJF into the top turnbuckle and then mounted him and punched away. He then bit his forehead and followed up with a Heat Seeker. He gave Rush a brainbuster next for a clean win.

WINNER: MJF in 14:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Solid match start to finish, although Rush did more of his outdated crowd-work early in the match without any sense of urgency to try to win a fight. It feels like an old-school house show style from the 1970s or 1980s and feels out of place in the 2024 AEW culture. It feels like it’s playing to a different kind of fanbase. I hope MJF wrestles on TV more frequently. Jason Powell has been pushing for that for years, arguing that a big segment of AEW’s audience who don’t order PPVs actually don’t know how good he is in the ring. The Rush feud looks like it was just a short-term situation for this TV match.)

-Brian Cage, Toa Liona, Bishop Kaun, and Hechicero appeared on the big screen. Cage and Hechicero spoke. Cage said MJF should face Hechicero at Forbidden Door.

-Excalibur talked about the ladder match at Forbidden Door for the vacant TNT Title, noting that Dante Martin, Mark Briscoe, Jack Perry, and Konosuke Takeshita had qualified.

-Footage aired of Perry beating Dustin Rhodes last week on Dynamite.

-Renee Paquette interviewed Orange Cassidy, Dante Martin, Mark Briscoe, and Kyle O’Reilly backstage about their eight-man tag match later. Briscoe got a laugh from the crowd when he said the word of the day is “vengeance” and “redemption” and added that there’s two Word of the Days. Jack Perry walked past them. Briscoe stared at him and told him to get his ass out of there. Fans laughed again. O’Reilly continued to appear to be Briscoe’s biggest fan. Orange hung out with Renee after everyone else and gave her a friendship bracelet. [c]

Announced Matches & Other Notes