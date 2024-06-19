AEW announces dates for the debuts of Dynamite and Collision in the United Kingdom later this summer

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

All Inhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_HdG0fiiACU&t=701s

AEW announced today that Dynamite and Collision will debut in the U.K. in Wales at Utilita Arena Cardiff on Aug. 21 as part of All In London Week. It’s the first time either TV brand has taken place in the U.K.

Tickets go on sale on June 28 at 10 a.m. BST via LiveNation.co.uk, Ticketmaster.co.uk, and AEWTix.com. Fans interested in exclusive pre-sale opportunities can register to become an AEW Insider by visiting allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider.

“We are excited for the historic United Kingdom debuts of AEW: Dynamite and AEW: Collision in Wales at Utilita Arena Cardiff on August 21,” said AEW CEO, General Manager and Head of Creative Tony Khan. “The event will serve as the perfect kick off to what will be an amazing week for AEW fans in the United Kingdom, culminating with All In London at Wembley Stadium on August 25.”

AEW: All In London takes place Sunday, August 25 live from Wembley Stadium in London, England. Tickets for that event are on sale now via Ticketmaster.co.uk. and AEWTix.com.

CHECK OUT THE LATEST AEW-FOCUSED PWTORCH WEEKLY PODCAST, “THE ALL ELITE CONVERSATION CLUB.”

RECOMMENDED NEXT: ALL ELITE ASSESSMENT: A look at Rush’s path to tonight’s match against MJF and where he’s positioned to go from here

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: Will Ospreay vs. Rey Fenix for the AEW International Title, Mercedes Mone vs. Zeuxis for the TBS Title, Dustin Rhodes vs. Jack Perry in a ladder match qualifier