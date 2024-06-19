ALL ELITE ASSESSMENT: A look at Rush’s path to tonight’s match against MJF and where he’s positioned to go from here

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Background

Second generation star William Arturo Muῆoz González is better known by his in ring name, Rush. A divisive figure amongst the Internet Wrestling Community, Rush is undoubtedly a talented performer and displays a charisma which has seen him become a potential main event star. A stop-start career while a member of the AEW roster (a run hampered by injuries) has left question marks over his place on the card, but a renewed push opposite a returning MJF could point to brighter skies ahead.

Rush’s in-ring style is seemingly perfectly suited to a modern American audience. The former CMLL “Latino” has a believably aggressive style which sets him apart from many on the AEW roster. Rush is a high-impact competitor, technically skilled but equally as comfortable when ascending the ropes. Indeed, his controversial real life antics have been absorbed into his in-ring persona with AEW commentators often mentioning his temper and aggression.

As noted, Rush and his siblings (AEW’s Dralístico and WWE’s Dragon Lee) have followed in their father’s footsteps. Arturo Muῆoz is a veteran wrestler predominantly competing for the Mexico based CMLL promotion. Known as La Bestia del Ring, the Munoz family patriarch trained his sons alongside his brothers CMLL’s Franco Columbo, Pitbull I and Pitbull II. The future Rush would then make his in-ring debut of the independent International Wrestling Revolution Group in 2008.

Given his family history with CMLL, it seemed a natural progression for Rush to head to the popular Mexican promotion in 2009. In a vaunted decade-plus as part of the Mexican company, Rush became the face of the promotion. Once dubbed “Mr CMLL,” Rush would capture (deep breath) the CMLL World Light Heavyweight, World Tag Team, World Trios, Copa CMLL, and CMLL Bodybuilding championships in a gold laden time with the company. His run though was not without controversy as rumour and innuendo swirled regarding backstage assaults and clashes with CMLL management. An acrimonious split between the two would inevitably occur in early 2019 as Rush appeared at a ROH PPV instead of the CMLL 86th Anniversary show that same day. Rush would announce his independent status via Twitter/X while CMLL would counter by stating the seemingly tempestuous star had been fired.

Despite notable success in CMLL, it is perhaps Rush’s association with the popular Los Ingobernables heel group which brought him to more mainstream attention. Translated as The Ungovernables, the heel group dominated CMLL before creating an offshoot stable in New Japan. The NJPW arm of the group has featured a veritable who’s who of the promotion including Tetsuya Naito, Evil, Sanada, Hiromu Takahashi, and Shingo Takagi. The faction has been hugely popular in both CMLL and NJPW, giving Rush a marketable association which he has continued in AEW.

After a historic run atop CMLL, the next step for Rush was to make the move Stateside and establish himself to the American audience. Rush would sign with the ROH in 2019. In a tumultuous run with the promotion (the COVID pandemic would have a huge impact on ROH operating during Rush’s tenure), the nicknamed “El Toro Blanco” would capture the ROH World Title twice. COVID would then see ROH operate sporadically behind close doors before the company’s original incarnation would go on hiatus in early 2022 with Rush no longer part of the company’s roster.

Journey

Rush would make his AEW debut as part of a video package shown during the Double or Nothing 2022 PPV. Now aligned with former associate Andrade El Idolo, Rush would be joined by younger brother Dragon Lee and feud with The Lucha Brothers, Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix in his initial storyline. El Idolo and Rush would also form another version of the Los Ingobernables faction within AEW. The group would flounder amongst the cavalcade of other groups with sporadic appearances, confusing face/heel alignment and a series of cinematic vignettes which would ultimately go nowhere.

A series of high-profile defeats to then interim World Champion Jon Moxley, The Elite in a World Trios Championship first round tournament match, and failure to win in a Casino Ladder match at that year’s All Out 2022 PPV would further define down Rush in the eyes of the AEW audience. It was during this period where Rush would be portrayed as a threat to the top tier of the AEW roster but would often fall short without any narrative follow up.

Perhaps a shift in fortunes would occur when Rush was announced as a full time member of the AEW roster in September 2022? Alas no, as Rush would fail to capture the International Title and Tag Team Titles, and be eliminated yet again in the first round of a tournament (this time a World Title eliminator) opposite ROH alumni Bandido. AEW booking continued to portray Rush as a performer capable of easing to wins against lower card opposition but then struggle to defeat anyone of significant note.

A chance of redemption, though, would present itself with entry to the inaugural Continental Classic round robin tournament. Drawn in the Gold League, Rush would finish mid-table with wins against Mark Briscoe and Jay Lethal but defeats opposite Jay White, Jon Moxley, and Swerve Strickland. Admittedly, a significant hamstring injury would hamper his latter matches of the tournament and lead to another extended hiatus for the fiery competitor.

Rush has recently returned to the AEW fold solo with the flailing La Faccion Ingobernable stable no where to be seen. Victories against enhancement talent have followed, culminating with an apparent fresh feud with a returning MJF. Rush interrupted an MJF promo in an apparent heel role (dressed in a suit, insulting America, embittered) and delivered a passionate riposté. Some could argue that Rush was immediately undercut by the usual MJF one-liners, but at least MJF did mention respect for his foe. The segment concluded with an exciting brawl which the live crowd reacted loudly to. A good sign if the resurrection of Rush is to take hold.

Future

I consider MJF to be a tremendous first opponent for Rush if he is going to ascend the AEW ladder. Conventional wisdom would point to an MJF victory to conclude the feud, and I agree, but I do think Rush can be elevated in the meantime. The live fans do appear to be more interested in Rush than they have been in his short two year tenure and El Toro Blanco has received more Dynamite TV time in the last two weeks than the last two years.

Rush has undeniable charisma, a believability, and a ruthlessness which sets him apart from many of his AEW brethren. His move set is eye-catching and, despite his average win-loss record, Rush does possess an air of superiority. Defeat against MJF should not be the end of Rush’s renewed focus.

Moving Rush away from his faction is a good first step. La Faccion Ingobernable have been largely forgettable on the bulging roster of AEW factions and have been defined as a mid-card group. Why not emphasize Rush’s history and family ties to Mexico? With the Forbidden Door PPV around the corner and greater CMLL inclusion, now would be the perfect time to reference Rush’s family tree and his tenures in both Mexico and Japan. Don’t just have the commentary team reel off impressive career stats, but show historical footage from AEW’s partners’ libraries intercut with Rush’s new mission statement.

Whether Will Ospreay or Strickland emerge victorious from Forbidden Door, Rush would make for a good first challenger on AEW television. Reposition Rush as a vicious heel intent on injuring opponents with his brutal offense. Rush could build a series of victories on both Dynamite and Collision, significant by their quick runtime and brutal finales. This could then position Rush as a dangerous contender that opponents and audiences alike take seriously.

Verdict

A renewed focus in the MJF mini feud is a good first step. Rush is a unique and exciting competitor who stands out on a bloated AEW male roster. Given his prior reputation, AEW management are right to handle with caution, but a star like Rush could be a long term difference maker if featured.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: AEW FEUD TRACKER: Assessing and grading the feuds going into Forbidden Door including Swerve vs. Ospreay, Thunder Rosa vs. Purrazzo, Storm vs. Shirakawa

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: AEW Collision results (6/15): Murphy’s review of Christian Cage’s Father’s Day special, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Thunder Rosa in a No DQ match, Lee Moriarty vs. Dante Martin in a ladder match qualifier