FREE PODCAST 6/19 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: What did Roman do to earn Face of WWE status, Cody & Goldust team, Legends House, Rusev & Lana, Daniel Bryan, more (127 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (6-17-2014), Travis Bryant filled in for Wade and was joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net to talk about Raw from the night before and other hot topics in the news including these topics: What has Roman Reigns done to earn being the Face of WWE, the Cody Rhodes & Goldust team, Legends House, Rusev and Lana, the TV future of TNA, ideas for Daniel Bryan matches in WWE, Kevin Hart on Raw, and more.

