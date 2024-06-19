VIP AUDIO 6/19 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (6-9-2006) – Keller & Powell talk about the ECW TV special, the march to the second ECW One Night Stand PPV (75 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the June 9, 2006 episode featuring Wade Keller talking with Jason Powell about the march to ECW’s second One Night Stand PPV event. Jason covered ECW as part of his full-time job with Pro Wrestling Torch during its last five years of existence. No independent reporter had more discussions with Paul Heyman and many ECW wrestlers during ECW’s final years than Jason did. He brought that perspective to analyzing whether the ECW relaunch can work, whether the second One Night Stand has been promoted well, and whether the Wednesday USA Network special worked at promoting the brand. A wide variety of aspects are covered regarding ECW in this special podcast.

