VIP AUDIO 6/19 – PWT Impact Pod: Lilly & Laslo discuss Joe Hendry and Frankie Kazarian showing up on NXT, Nic and Ryan Nemeth teaming for first time, Against All Odds, more (59 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo cover a big week in TNA, which included Joe Hendry and Frankie Kazarian showing up on NXT TV, a go-home episode of Impact that featured Nic and Ryan Nemeth teaming for the first time, the Against All Odds Impact Plus special headlined by Moose vs. Matt Hardy, and the return of Jeff Hardy to TNA.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO