VIP AUDIO 6/19 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (6-8-2006): Backstage notes on ECW TV special including Vince McMahon’s demeanor, locker room scene, Sting vs. Steiner (21 min.)

Backstage notes on the ECW TV special including Vince McMahon’s demeanor

Why they had both Taz and Jerry Lawler on commentary

What familiar name booked the ECW battle royal

Which top execs were and were not at the ECW PPV

Randy Orton’s mood backstage

Big Show’s relationship with Paul Heyman

How ECW wrestlers got along with WWE wrestlers backstage

Raw quarter hour ratings

TNA’s big Steiner vs. Sting TV match

More

