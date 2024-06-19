AEW FEUD TRACKER: Assessing and grading the feuds going into Forbidden Door including Swerve vs. Ospreay, Thunder Rosa vs. Purrazzo, Storm vs. Shirakawa

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Intro

The build to Forbidden Door is coming along nicely. Will Ospreay vs. Swerve Strickland is starting to feel like a big time main event. Toni Storm continues to be great heading into her showdown with Mina Shirakawa. The fields for the men’s and women’s Owen Hart Tournament are filling out quite nicely with Pac and Shingo Takagi joining Bryan Danielson on the men’s side and Hikaru Shida and Saraya joining Mariah May, Kris Statlander, and Willow Nightingale on the women’s side of the tourney.

Maybe the most surprising development this week was Blood & Guts being announced for Nashville, Tenn. on July 24. I’ll get more in depth on my feelings about this announcement shortly, but suffice to say, I’m somewhere in the middle.

Lastly, over the weekend Collision celebrated its one-year anniversary. What a different show it is from a year ago. Originally conceived as a way to keep C.M Punk and The Young Bucks apart, things changed dramatically when Pepsi Phil got himself fired at All In. Lead announcer Kevin Kelly was so bad at his job he got demoted to third man in the booth in favor of Tony Schiavone. (Kelly eventually tweeted himself all the way out of a job.)

Since January, Collision has sort of become a hybrid Saturday Night Fights, a go-to spot for hard-hitting exhibition matches like Bryan Danielson vs. Yuji Nagata or Danielson vs. Hechicero and some storyline progression. That’s a fine identity as long as Tony Khan is okay with it.

On a personal note, a year of Collision means it’s been year of this column. I want to thank Wade for giving this platform to blend my twin passions of wrestling and writing. Most of all, I want to thank everyone who’s clicked on and read one of columns. I hope you’ve enjoyed reading it as much as I’ve loved writing it. I’ll be on vacation, so there will be no column next week, but have no fear I’ll be back with a new column in two weeks covering everything that happened on the other side of the Forbidden Door.

Elite Hostile Takeover

Latest Developments

The Bucks made the challenge for Blood & Guts and then asked Swerve to be their fifth man, which he of course turned down. Christopher Daniels announced that the Bucks will face The Acclaimed in an eliminator match. Jack Perry qualified for the TNT Title ladder match at Forbidden Door

Analysis

This story has been consistently inconsistent since Tony Khan returned at Double or Nothing. It’s been hard to tell who’s calling the shots and what shots can be changed. Given all that murkiness, it was a little surprising that The Elite laid out the challenge for Blood & Guts. It certainly seems premature. That said, I did see some clarity on Collision when Christopher Daniels, on behalf of Tony Khan, came out and interrupted Brandon Cutler speaking on behalf of the Bucks and rescinded the fine they levied against The Acclaimed.

It certainly seems like we’re going to get control of AEW as stakes added to the match along with the intrigue of who the fifth man for the Elite will be and who will comprise Team TK.

As for the Acclaimed, they get an “E” for effort for the promo they cut on Collision. They played it straight and serious, no rapping or attempt at levity. Unfortunately it’s just too little, too late. The magic is gone and it’s time to do something new. There is no scenario in which The Acclaimed should beat the Bucks tonight. Hopefully the loss finally leads to a breakup. Elsewhere, Jack Perry defeated Dustin Rhodes to earn a spot in the TNT Title ladder match. He’s benefiting so much from this group.

Grade: B-

Swerve Strickland vs. Will Ospreay

Latest Developments

Swerve Strickland cut a promo warning Will Ospreay that he better not hesitate to go for the kill in their upcoming match. In the main event, Ospreay defeated Rey Fenix in a match that was great as expected and somehow still felt like they were holding something back. Ospreay stared Swerve, who was at ringside watching, down before hitting a Swerve Stomp and a Hidden Blade. The two men had an epic face-off to end the show.

Analysis

This match is really starting to feel like the showdown of two guys at the height of their powers. Swerve’s swaggering promo to open the show was great. I appreciated the nod to his past in Lucha Underground as Killshot. If I were Will Ospreay I’d take his warning to heart.

The Ospreay-Fenix match was great. In one of the more spectacular moments, Ospreay landed on his feet out of a top rope huracanrana attempt. He’s truly not one of us mere mortals.

The face-off between Swerve and Ospreay was the highlight of the show. Both men exuded confidence and neither man backed down an inch. It was nice touch that their conversation was off mic. It felt more organic. Ospreay taking the World Title belt from Swerve was so smooth and seamless. I can’t wait to these guys face to face tonight and see what they can pull off.

Grade: A

Toni Storm vs Mina Shirakawa

Latest Development

In a backstage promo, Mariah May announced that she would be hosting a contract signing between Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa. Toni then went to a scheduled personal wax after which she had spirited match with Alex Windsor on Rampage.

Analysis

Contract signings are very cliché at this point, but this one is at least unique. Mariah hosting it should be interesting. She’s obviously going to want to attempt to keep the peace between both of these women she cares about deeply. Toni Storm and a microphone is a guaranteed good time because you literally never know what she’s going to say, so this contract signing has my interest. By the way, the match between Storm and Windsor was really good. Storm gave Windsor a lot and made her look good in defeat.

Grade: A

Mercedes Moné vs. Stephanie Vaquer

Latest Developments

Mercedes Moné defeated Stephanie Vaquer’s CMLL tag team partner Zeuxis in a good match. Also, a well-produced video package from Stephanie Vaquer aired.

Analysis

The match between Mercedes and Zeuxis continued to show off Mercedes greatest attribute – her in-ring ability. Her Moné Maker finisher isn’t the easiest move to execute for someone her size, but the transition to it here was super smooth. The video package on Vaquer did a good job showcasing her hard-hitting style. I’m guessing we’re not going to see her again until next week’s go-home show. Simple A to B storytelling here.

Grade: B+

Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale

Latest Developments

Statlander jumped Willow off screen and tossed her down the ramp.

Analysis

Not much to be said here. Stat got some heat this week. I wonder if the first time these two meet is in the women’s Owen.

Grade: B

MJF vs. Rush

Latest Developments

Rush destroyed some poor local wrestler in short order. As he was launching a post-match attack, MJF hit the ring and the two engaged in an electric brawl through the crowd and into the backstage area before security and the locker room broke it up. They fight tonight in the opening match which is being presented commercial-free.

Analysis

This was great. Even if just some poor enhancement talent, Rush is always so vicious and stiff in everything he does. The brawl between him and MJF was intense, violent, and uncontrollable. Everything their match should be tonight. Starting the show with it and presenting it commercial-free should draw in viewers, especially now that the NBA Finals are over. I do wonder about the finish. MJF should just go over clean, but I could see a scenario where they want to set up a rematch for Forbidden Door. I hope they don’t go that route though as we’ve seen the time limit draw being leaned on enough of late.

Grade: A

Thunder Rosa vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Latest Developments

Thunder Rosa and Deonna Purrazzo absolutely wore each other out in a No-DQ match on Collision that Deonna Purrazzo won in pretty emphatic fashion.

Analysis

This match was brutal. They really laid it in with chairs and trash cans. I was surprised we didn’t see blood. In that respect, it didn’t quite rise to the level of previous women’s hardcore matches, but it was still good.

At one point Rosa positioned Deonna in the corner with a trash can over her and used a table like a BMX rider at the X Games would use a ramp, propelling herself into the air and down into Deonna with a vicious dropkick. In the end, Deonna kicked a cameraman in his nether regions, stole his camera, and knocked Rosa out with it before applying a modified version of the Venus de Milo in the ropes. I was surprised at the outcome, but it seems like Deonna definitely won the feud which means it’s onward probably to the Owen Hart Tournament for her.

Grade: A

Chris Jericho vs. Hook

Latest Developments

Chris Jericho hosted a “TV Time” segment with Private Party in which he demonstrated to the duo how to climb the top rope before they turned on him and his lackeys and escaped through the crowd.

Analysis

Jericho claimed his new t-shirt is selling fast. As I said in my email to the WKPWP last week, if that’s true, I want names of people who are buying it because they are aiding and abetting a crime against humanity. He’s lucky he hasn’t heard from the International Criminal Court in The Hague yet.

This angle is an abomination, an absolute abomination. Jericho’s not funny or clever. Demonstrating how to climb the ropes was just mind-numbingly stupid. Private Party have no heat. The crowd gave not one single solitary damn about them getting the better of Jericho. It was a complete waste of a segment.

It’s really sad to see what Chris Jericho has become. It’s hard to believe this is the same guy tasked with making the World Title credible as the inaugural champion. I feel bad for Big Bill and Bryan Keith having to be associated with this atrocity and I’m worried about what happens to them after this ends and it has to end soon.

This cannot be allowed to continue. It’s excruciating to watch each week and the crowd doesn’t care. The sentiment is the same as has been for months: Get Jericho off TV for awhile. I know he thought he could salvage something, but he can’t. It’s over. It’s time he admits defeat and stops embarrassing himself and putting the audience through this special brand of hell every week.

As for Hook, this partnership with Joe is the best thing that’s happened to him. I thoroughly enjoyed the two of them absolutely annihilating the Premier Athletes. Extra props to Shibata for choking out Smart Mark Sterling. The sooner he and Joe and Shibata can burn down the Learning Tree and send Jericho far away for long time, the better. Until then, keep him as far as away from that rancid pile of cow manure that is Jericho’s current gimmick.

Grade: Jericho- F, Hook- B+

Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Baretta

Latest Developments

Orange Cassidy was attacked by Trent after the trios match he was in alongside Kyle O’Reilly and Mark Briscoe

Analysis

Pretty basic stuff here. This week he’s part of an eight-man tag with his Forbidden Door opponent Zack Sabre Jr. on the other side. I expect another post-match attack and I expect this program to be dragged out a bit to get through OC’s match with ZSJ.

Grade: B

Bang Bang Gang vs. The Patriarchy vs. House of Black

Latest Developments

This is a brand new feud. Christian Cage had a Father’s Day segment on Collision in which he declared that the Patriarchy were coming for the Trios Titles. In the main event, House of Black beat the Bang Bang Gang two-on-one after Buddy Matthews left the match with knee injury. After the match was over, HOB appeared to be the number one contenders to the trios titles until Christian appeared on the video screen revealing that Buddy had just been the victim of a conchairto.

Analysis

The Trios Titles have absolutely distracted from the tag titles. They’re also not going anywhere. If we stipulate to that, then it makes sense to inject some intrigue into the title picture. Christian’s promo was great. Shayna Wayne has the Stepford Wife demeanor and delivery down. Nick Wayne is the perfect punchable punk kid. Christian was his usual smarmy self, fawning over Nick’s pitiful card while barely acknowledging Killswitch’s beautiful portrait.

The match between HOB and BBG was hard-hitting. Buddy sold the knee injury off the meteora well. Having Pac come out for a little revenge on Juice Robinson was a nice way to protect the Bang Bang Gang in a handicap loss where they have the man advantage. As far as where things go from here, I don’t see a scenario where two heel factions feud for the title. That’s never a good idea.

HOB have been tweeners forever so they can easily lean babyface, but they will need a third man. Pac seems like a likely candidate to link up with Malakai and Brody temporarily given his issues with the BBG but he’s in the Owen Tournament, so that could be an issue. I don’t know what the eventual match looks like because a three-way match seems like a lot of bodies. Ultimately, I think the titles should go to the Patriarchy. They can generate heat and really make the crowd want to see them lose.

Grade: B+

