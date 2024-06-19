News Ticker

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (6/19): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

June 19, 2024

When: Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Where: Fairfax, Va. at EagleBank Arena

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 3,445 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 3,927.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • Claudio Castagnoli vs. Pac (with Bryan Danielson on commentary) – Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal
  • Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose – Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal
  • Mark Briscoe & Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy & Dante Martin vs. Kyle Fletcher & Roderick Strong & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Zack Sabre Jr. – All Star 8-Man Tag Match
  • MJF vs. Rush
  • Young Bucks vs The Acclaimed – AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match
  • “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Mina Shirakawa contract signing
  • Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay go face to face

