AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (6/19): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Where: Fairfax, Va. at EagleBank Arena

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 3,445 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 3,927.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Pac (with Bryan Danielson on commentary) – Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal

Kris Statlander vs. Nyla Rose – Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal

Mark Briscoe & Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy & Dante Martin vs. Kyle Fletcher & Roderick Strong & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Zack Sabre Jr. – All Star 8-Man Tag Match

MJF vs. Rush

Young Bucks vs The Acclaimed – AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match

“Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Mina Shirakawa contract signing

Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay go face to face

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (6/12): Keller’s report on Will Ospreay vs. Rey Fenix, Jack Perry vs. Dustin Rhodes, TV Time with Chris Jericho, plus Mercedes, Rush

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Documentary on AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland’s creative partnership with rapper Flash Garments