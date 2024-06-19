News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 6/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Wells & Lindberg talk Je'Von Evans vs. Ethan Page, 25-man battle royal, Frankie Kazarian and Joe Hendry appear, fight in crowd, more (88 min.)

June 19, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg cover NXT featuring Je’Von Evans vs. Ethan Page, a 25-man battle royal to determine top contendership, Frankie Kazarian and Joe Hendry appear, Oba Femi and Wes Lee distracted by a fight in the crowd, and more.

