FREE PODCAST 6/18 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Parks discuss The Wyatt Sicks massacre, Drew-Punk, Priest-Seth, Swerve-Ospreay, Forbidden Door, Cody, MJF, more (107 min.)

June 18, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Greg Parks, a PWTorch columnist and podcaster. They cover these topics:

  • Did Saturday’s angle at Clash at the Castle effectively make a case for C.M. Punk being the heel and Drew McIntyre being the babyface in their feud? (This 12 minute segment that starts today’s Flagship was also presented a “12 Minute Hot Take” on our YouTube Channel, so search “pwtorch” to watch that part of this podcast and subscribe to our channel.)
  • The debut of the Wyatt Sicks led by Uncle Howdy who committed a massacre at Raw including in the Gorilla position.
  • What did it mean that Chad Gable was beat down by the Wyatt Sicks.
  • Seth Rollins returning and immediately being offered a WWE Hvt. Title match against Damien Priest and what it means for Gunther at Summerslam.
  • Will Cody Rhodes get lost in the mix with so much happening on Raw lately? Who are lined up as possible Summerslam opponents for Cody?
  • The surprising Women’s Tag Team Title change at the Clash.
  • The continued build for Will Osprey challenging Swerve Strickland and the difficult choice Tony Khan.
  • The marketability of AEW Forbidden Door overall at this point with a weakened New Japan.
  • The lack of strong heels in AEW to take on the deep babyface roster.
  • Where MJF fits into everything.
  • Chris Jericho’s Learning Tree.
  • The state of The Elite’s power grab storyline.
  • The Young Bucks-Acclaimed feud.

