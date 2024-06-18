FREE PODCAST 6/18 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Parks discuss The Wyatt Sicks massacre, Drew-Punk, Priest-Seth, Swerve-Ospreay, Forbidden Door, Cody, MJF, more (107 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Greg Parks, a PWTorch columnist and podcaster. They cover these topics:
- Did Saturday’s angle at Clash at the Castle effectively make a case for C.M. Punk being the heel and Drew McIntyre being the babyface in their feud? (This 12 minute segment that starts today’s Flagship was also presented a “12 Minute Hot Take” on our YouTube Channel, so search “pwtorch” to watch that part of this podcast and subscribe to our channel.)
- The debut of the Wyatt Sicks led by Uncle Howdy who committed a massacre at Raw including in the Gorilla position.
- What did it mean that Chad Gable was beat down by the Wyatt Sicks.
- Seth Rollins returning and immediately being offered a WWE Hvt. Title match against Damien Priest and what it means for Gunther at Summerslam.
- Will Cody Rhodes get lost in the mix with so much happening on Raw lately? Who are lined up as possible Summerslam opponents for Cody?
- The surprising Women’s Tag Team Title change at the Clash.
- The continued build for Will Osprey challenging Swerve Strickland and the difficult choice Tony Khan.
- The marketability of AEW Forbidden Door overall at this point with a weakened New Japan.
- The lack of strong heels in AEW to take on the deep babyface roster.
- Where MJF fits into everything.
- Chris Jericho’s Learning Tree.
- The state of The Elite’s power grab storyline.
- The Young Bucks-Acclaimed feud.
