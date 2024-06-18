FREE PODCAST 6/18 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Parks discuss The Wyatt Sicks massacre, Drew-Punk, Priest-Seth, Swerve-Ospreay, Forbidden Door, Cody, MJF, more (107 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Greg Parks, a PWTorch columnist and podcaster. They cover these topics:

Did Saturday’s angle at Clash at the Castle effectively make a case for C.M. Punk being the heel and Drew McIntyre being the babyface in their feud? (This 12 minute segment that starts today’s Flagship was also presented a “12 Minute Hot Take” on our YouTube Channel, so search “pwtorch” to watch that part of this podcast and subscribe to our channel.)

The debut of the Wyatt Sicks led by Uncle Howdy who committed a massacre at Raw including in the Gorilla position.

What did it mean that Chad Gable was beat down by the Wyatt Sicks.

Seth Rollins returning and immediately being offered a WWE Hvt. Title match against Damien Priest and what it means for Gunther at Summerslam.

Will Cody Rhodes get lost in the mix with so much happening on Raw lately? Who are lined up as possible Summerslam opponents for Cody?

The surprising Women’s Tag Team Title change at the Clash.

The continued build for Will Osprey challenging Swerve Strickland and the difficult choice Tony Khan.

The marketability of AEW Forbidden Door overall at this point with a weakened New Japan.

The lack of strong heels in AEW to take on the deep babyface roster.

Where MJF fits into everything.

Chris Jericho’s Learning Tree.

The state of The Elite’s power grab storyline.

The Young Bucks-Acclaimed feud.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO