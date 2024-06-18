VIP AUDIO 6/18 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Wyatt Sick6, Drew quitting, Punk’s deleted Instagram post, Ricochet, Breakker, G1 youth, MJF-Rush, more (66 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich cover these topics:
- Debut of Wyatt Sick6 group and where things look to be headed
- The immediate availability of Sick6 t-shirts
- A defense of C.M. Punk’s actions by embracing his pettiness baked into his reputation.
- Could Drew McIntyre sell the idea he quit by wrestling for other groups, and what’s in it for WWE if they, for instance, loan Drew to TNA
- C.M. Punk’s deleted Instagram post about the history of the ROH Title.
- The Scotland crowd
- The latest with Ricochet
- Bron Breaker and the possibility of a Fatal Four-way for the IC Title
- The shift to youth in this year’s G1
- The MJF-Rush feud
- NXT outdrawing AEW Dynamite last week
- Mercedes Mone at the NBA Finals
