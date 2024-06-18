News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 6/18 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Wyatt Sick6, Drew quitting, Punk’s deleted Instagram post, Ricochet, Breakker, G1 youth, MJF-Rush, more (66 min.)

June 18, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich cover these topics:

  • Debut of Wyatt Sick6 group and where things look to be headed
  • The immediate availability of Sick6 t-shirts
  • A defense of C.M. Punk’s actions by embracing his pettiness baked into his reputation.
  • Could Drew McIntyre sell the idea he quit by wrestling for other groups, and what’s in it for WWE if they, for instance, loan Drew to TNA
  • C.M. Punk’s deleted Instagram post about the history of the ROH Title.
  • The Scotland crowd
  • The latest with Ricochet
  • Bron Breaker and the possibility of a Fatal Four-way for the IC Title
  • The shift to youth in this year’s G1
  • The MJF-Rush feud
  • NXT outdrawing AEW Dynamite last week
  • Mercedes Mone at the NBA Finals

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024