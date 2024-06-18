VIP AUDIO 6/18 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Wyatt Sick6, Drew quitting, Punk’s deleted Instagram post, Ricochet, Breakker, G1 youth, MJF-Rush, more (66 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In this week's episode of "Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller," Wade and Rich cover these topics:

Debut of Wyatt Sick6 group and where things look to be headed

The immediate availability of Sick6 t-shirts

A defense of C.M. Punk’s actions by embracing his pettiness baked into his reputation.

Could Drew McIntyre sell the idea he quit by wrestling for other groups, and what’s in it for WWE if they, for instance, loan Drew to TNA

C.M. Punk’s deleted Instagram post about the history of the ROH Title.

The Scotland crowd

The latest with Ricochet

Bron Breaker and the possibility of a Fatal Four-way for the IC Title

The shift to youth in this year’s G1

The MJF-Rush feud

NXT outdrawing AEW Dynamite last week

Mercedes Mone at the NBA Finals

