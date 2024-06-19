VIP AUDIO 6/19 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: Huge injury to Dax Harwood, who could replace FTR, AEW Collision 1st Anniversary (53 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In episode #7 of “Collision Cafe” with Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani, they talk about the injury to Dax Harwood and who can fill the void of FTR. Which tag team should be the ones to dethrone the Young Bucks? They also review AEW Collision 1st Anniversary and, finally, they preview this week’s AEW dynamite.

