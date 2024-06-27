VIP AUDIO 6/26 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Final Forbidden Door hype, Bucks tease a Wildcard in Owen tournament, Ospreay upstages MJF, Garcia featured in Buffalo (23 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the June 26 edition of AEW Dynamite featuring the Final Forbidden Door hype, The Young Bucks tease a Wildcard in the Owen Hart Tournament, Will Ospreay “upstages” MJF in a segment featuring Danny Garcia featured in his hometown of Buffalo, and much more.

