FREE PODCAST 6/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Revolver’s Cage of Horrors including Second Gear Crew explode, Shelley vs. mystery opponent, more (84 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland dare to enter Revolver Wrestling’s Cage of Horrors, where the Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Manders & Matthew Justice) explode in a violent, weapons-filled match that isn’t technically inside a cage, plus the loony spectacle of the Fraternity Rules Match between Alpha Sigma Sigma and RED, Alex Shelley defends his title against a surprise opponent, and more. For VIP, it’s a check-in on the main event scene in two promotions – in Fight Life, Masha Slamovich defends their main title against Richard Holiday and in ACTION Wrestling, IWTV Champion Krule battles Adam Priest in a real cage.

