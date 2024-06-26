FREE PODCAST 6/26 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Seth, Ambrose, and Reigns comparisons, ROH’s Sunday night live PPV debut, MITB hype, Lashley’s TNA Title win, live callers, emails (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (6-24-2014), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss ROH’s Sunday night live PPV debut, Raw’s hype for Money in the Bank, Bobby Lashley’s TNA Title win, and more with live phone calls and VIP Aftershow emails.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO