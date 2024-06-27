FREE PODCAST 6/26 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Kanner: MJF-Garcia-Ospreay, Forbidden Door hype, Bucks Wildcard news, more with video callers (165 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Gregg Kanner from PWTorch to discuss AEW Dynamite including the MJF-Daniel Garcia-Will Ospreay segment, Forbidden Door hype, the Young Bucks Owen Tournament Wildcard news, and more with video callers, emails, and chat room interaction.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO